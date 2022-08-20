Security forces conspired in Mexico students’ disappearance, truth commission finds & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the latest revelations from the Ayotzinapa case, the planned strike by rail workers in the UK, mental health care workers protesting in the US, and continuing Turkish attack on Syria

August 20, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the findings of the truth commission which concluded that security forces conspired in students’ disappearances in Mexico; rail workers in the UK planning strikes over 3 days next week; mental health workers on 3rd day of open-ended strike in the US; and Turkey continuing its aggression inside Syria, killing four

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
