On July 6th, more than 100,000 people marched in London, UK, in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Stop the War coalition, the event also saw participation from five recently elected independent MPs, who focused their campaign on the struggle for Palestinian liberation. The demonstrators called on the newly elected Labour government, led by Keir Starmer, to take action to end the genocide. Here is our report from the ground.