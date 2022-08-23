In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Colombia resuming peace talks with armed group ELN; a former Minister revealing the presence of French in Yemen; Israel threatening the heads of Palestinian human rights groups with arrest; and close to 2,000 UK port workers launching an 8-day strike.
