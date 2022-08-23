Daily Round-up | Colombia to resume peace talks with armed group ELN & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the latest from peace talks in Colombia, the presence of French troops in Yemen, Israel’s threats to the heads of Palestinian rights organizations, and protests by workers in the UK

August 23, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Colombia resuming peace talks with armed group ELN; a former Minister revealing the presence of French in Yemen; Israel threatening the heads of Palestinian human rights groups with arrest; and close to 2,000 UK port workers launching an 8-day strike.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
