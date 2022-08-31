Israeli Supreme court rejects 2nd appeal for Palestinian detainee’s release & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the case of Khalil Awawdeh, the state of evictions in the US, Colombia launching investigations into the killing of civilians, and the Syria’s allegations against the US

August 31, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Israeli Supreme court rejecting 2nd appeal for Palestinian detainee’s release; 3.8 million tenants in the US could be evicted in the next two months; Colombia launches investigation into civilian killings by armed forces, groups and Syria says US responsible for loss of billions of dollars of oil revenues

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
