September 09, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Iraqi court turning down appeal to dissolve parliament; UN sounding the alarm on declining human progress; Haitians demanding resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, and protests in Germany over inflation, rising energy prices.

               

