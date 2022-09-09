D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum talks about the recent floods in various countries in south Asia and the reasons for these disasters. He also talks about how these incidents are connected to climate change

D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum talks about the recent incidents of flooding and extreme weather events in various parts of south Asia. He describes various incidents over the past few years, this year’s massive flooding in Pakistan, and why our cities are especially vulnerable. He also talks about the kind of steps countries in south Asia can take to deal with such disasters.