South Asia’s floods show clear and present danger of climate change

September 09, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

D. Raghunandan of the Delhi Science Forum talks about the recent incidents of flooding and extreme weather events in various parts of south Asia. He describes various incidents over the past few years, this year’s massive flooding in Pakistan, and why our cities are especially vulnerable. He also talks about the kind of steps countries in south Asia can take to deal with such disasters.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
