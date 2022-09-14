Daily Round-up | 15,000 US nurses begin largest private sector strike & other stories

In today’s episode, we look at a strike by US nurses, another migrant tragedy in Europe, the plight of Alaa Abdel Fattah, and the latest from the Brazilian elections

September 14, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at 15000 US nurses beginning largest private sector strike; 12 refugees dying in multiple migrant tragedies; fears growing for British-Egyptian activist’s life, and Lula continuing to extend lead in Brazil election.

               

