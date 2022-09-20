Daily Round-up | Protests staged across Austria over rising inflation, cost of living & other stories

In this episode, we take a look at protests in Europe over cost of living, workers in Canada demanding rights, and attack on a US base in Syria

September 20, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Protests staged across Austria over rising inflation, cost of living; Trade unions reject proposed minimum wage in Serbia; Migrant workers in Canada demand rights and Illegal US base in Syria comes under rocket fire

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print