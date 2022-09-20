In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Protests staged across Austria over rising inflation, cost of living; Trade unions reject proposed minimum wage in Serbia; Migrant workers in Canada demand rights and Illegal US base in Syria comes under rocket fire
Daily Round-up | Protests staged across Austria over rising inflation, cost of living & other stories
In this episode, we take a look at protests in Europe over cost of living, workers in Canada demanding rights, and attack on a US base in Syria