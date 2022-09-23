As Moderna and Pfizer feud, what is future of access to mRNA technology?

Zain Rizvi of Public Citizen talks about the legal battle between Moderna and Pfizer over patents on mRNA technology. He also addresses the question of access to this vital technology that is used to make COVID-19 vaccines and other medical products

September 23, 2022 by Peoples Health Dispatch

Pharma giants Moderna and Pfizer are locked in a legal battle over patents on mRNA technology. But beyond the question of two feuding corporations is the issue of access to this technology that is vital for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical products. Zain Rizvi, Research Director, Access to Medicines program, Public Citizen, talks about the case and the future of access to mRNA technology.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
