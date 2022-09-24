Daily Round-up | Colombian president says ceasefire ‘imminent’ & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the peace process in Colombia, Germany’s bid to nationalize an energy giant, protests over a case of femicide in Ecuador, and a court verdict in the Philippines on a terrorism law

September 24, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Colombian president saying ceasefire to end violence ‘imminent’; Germany’s move to  nationalize energy giant amid supplies crisis; protests in Ecuador over a woman lawyer’s murder; and a Filipino Communists not “terrorists”, judge rules

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print