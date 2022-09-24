In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Colombian president saying ceasefire to end violence ‘imminent’; Germany’s move to nationalize energy giant amid supplies crisis; protests in Ecuador over a woman lawyer’s murder; and a Filipino Communists not “terrorists”, judge rules
Daily Round-up | Colombian president says ceasefire ‘imminent’ & other stories
