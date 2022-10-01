In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Venezuela offering full assistance to Colombia’s peace initiatives; Lula increasing his over Jair Bolsonaro; the US issuing fresh sanctions on Iran; and Israel extending a former hunger striker’s detention.
