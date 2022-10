Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains the escalating economic crisis in Lebanon marked by bank runs by desperate account holders, crumbling amenities such as electricity and telecom, and declining purchasing power

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains the various aspects of the crisis faced by Lebanon. Banks have been shut down following heist attempt by desperate account holders and electricity and telecom networks are crumbling. Most Lebanese are struggling to purchase essentials.

Meanwhile, the country is locked in a dangerous dispute with Israel over offshore gas fields – all of this while having no government.