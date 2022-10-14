In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Palestinians resisting the Israeli siege of refugee camp; Venezuela commemorating indigenous resistance against colonialism; France ordering striking fuel workers back to work; and UN denouncing Finland’s abuse of children’s rights.
