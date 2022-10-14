Daily Round-up | Palestinians resist Israeli siege of refugee camp & other stories

October 14, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Palestinians resisting the Israeli siege of refugee camp; Venezuela commemorating indigenous resistance against colonialism;  France ordering striking fuel workers back to work; and UN denouncing Finland’s abuse of children’s rights.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
