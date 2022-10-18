In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at massive protests in France against inflation, climate inaction; Greece and Turkey trading barbs over migrants; and Lula and Bolsonaro’s presidential debate in Brazil.
Daily Round-up | Massive protests in France against inflation, climate inaction & other stories
