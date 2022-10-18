Daily Round-up | Massive protests in France against inflation, climate inaction & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests in France against the cost of living crisis, a tussle between Greece and Turkey over refugees, and the latest debate between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazilian presidential elections

October 18, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at massive protests in France against inflation, climate inaction; Greece and Turkey trading barbs over migrants; and Lula and Bolsonaro’s presidential debate in Brazil.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
