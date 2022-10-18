Exclusive: What Made Sophie Zhang a Whistleblower

In the first part of an interview with NewsClick, Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang talks about what motivated her to reveal details about the corporation’s multiple failures

October 18, 2022 by prasanth1584

The social media monopoly Facebook, now known as Meta, sacked whistleblower Sophie Zhang after she refused to accept a $64,000 severance package that came with the condition that she keep quiet. She chose her loyalty to the world as a whole over her loyalty to her former employer, says Zhang in the first part of this exclusive interview with NewsClick.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
