In the first part of an interview with NewsClick, Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang talks about what motivated her to reveal details about the corporation’s multiple failures

The social media monopoly Facebook, now known as Meta, sacked whistleblower Sophie Zhang after she refused to accept a $64,000 severance package that came with the condition that she keep quiet. She chose her loyalty to the world as a whole over her loyalty to her former employer, says Zhang in the first part of this exclusive interview with NewsClick.