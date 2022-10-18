The social media monopoly Facebook, now known as Meta, sacked whistleblower Sophie Zhang after she refused to accept a $64,000 severance package that came with the condition that she keep quiet. She chose her loyalty to the world as a whole over her loyalty to her former employer, says Zhang in the first part of this exclusive interview with NewsClick.
Exclusive: What Made Sophie Zhang a Whistleblower
In the first part of an interview with NewsClick, Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang talks about what motivated her to reveal details about the corporation’s multiple failures