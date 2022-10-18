In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the Cuban Missile Crisis and the lessons that were learnt and those that were ignored

In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. He talks about the lessons from that fortnight in 1962 when the world came close to a nuclear war. He also explains why there is lack of diplomatic engagement in today’s conflicts, and the state of nuclear disarmament.