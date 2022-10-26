Journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty talks about the rise of Nazism and explains how whenever capitalism is in crisis, capitalists always back anti-people, anti-democratic forces to stop any form of socialism

Neo-fascist, far-right parties have made massive gains in elections across Europe this year. In Italy, a party that descends from the political heritage of the late dictator Benito Mussolini has come to power. In France, neo-fascist Marine Le Pen added almost three million votes to her 2017 tally in this year’s presidential election.

Hundred years ago, industrialists, bankers and the elite backed fascists to stop European communist parties from coming to power. Today, as capitalism faces a crisis in its home world, finance capital is propping up neo-fascism with both financial support and space in corporate-controlled media. Whenever capitalism is in crisis, capitalists always back anti-people, anti-democratic forces to stop any form of socialism.