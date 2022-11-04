Daily Round-up | 21 dead, dozens missing in multiple migrant boat tragedies & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the death of migrants in the Aegean Sea, Canadian education workers planning a strike, the right-wing mobilizing in Bolivia, and the Arab League meeting

November 04, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at 21 people killed and dozens going missing in multiple migrant boat tragedies; Canada education workers planning a strike on Friday over wage issues; right-wing groups attacking a town in Bolivia as unions reject strike; and the Arab League reaffirming support for Palestine.

               

