The Arab grassroots blamed Arab states, whose territories would be part of the anticipated colonial project, for empowering Israel through normalization agreements, and abandoning the resistance movements in the region.

A controversial TV interview of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the Israeli i24 News that aired on Tuesday, August 12, provoked the outrage of Arab nations, due to his remarks about the “Greater Israel” project.

This part of the dialogue between the host and Netanyahu sounded to many like a scripted message about Israel’s upcoming plans to implement this vision.

The discussion began when the host took a gift box out and opened it, revealing a brooch of what he called “the promised land”, which refers to “the Greater Israel” project.

The host also called the gift “Jerusalem”, before giving it to the Israeli premier, and then asked him to pass it over to his wife Sarah.

“This is my vision, it is one of the things that I dreamed about. A beautiful map of the promised land,” the TV host said, pointing at the gift box.

“It is time, time has come. It’s called Jerusalem. I’m giving this to you so you can give it to your wife, Sarah,” the host added.

“Thank you very much!” Netanyahu answered.

“Do you connect with the vision?” the host asked Netanyahu, who responded: “Very much!”

“Really!” The host pressed, seeking confirmation, to which the head of the Israeli government reiterated: “Very much!”

“This is Greater Israel,” the host emphasized.

What is the “Greater Israel” vision and what does the mention of Jerusalem imply?

The “Greater Israel” vision is an expansionist project, by which Israel aims to spread its control throughout the territories extending from the Nile to the Euphrates.

The project, which is based on biblical myths, encompasses the territories of six Arab countries other than occupied Palestine, including Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

Analysts suggest that the name “Jerusalem” connotes Israel’s relentless efforts to change the historical and legal status of the holy city and its sanctuaries.

Some say Israel has already begun implementing this expansionist project by deploying its forces in five points in southern Lebanon, and with its de facto occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights after the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad.

Reactions of Arab states targeted by the “Greater Israel” project

Almost two years into Israel’s genocidal aggression on Gaza, the stance of its neighboring states has been marked by either inaction or blatant complicity.

Some Arab countries called on Hamas to disarm, while others were accused of contributing to Israel’s stifling blockade on the besieged Gaza, which in turn exacerbated the starvation of the two million Palestinian population there.

However, Arab countries neighboring occupied Palestine, whose sovereign territories apparently constitute parts of the “Greater Israel” map, issued statements condemning Netanyahu’s remarks.

Jordan

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs rejected Netanyahu’s statements on Wednesday, August 13, calling them a “dangerous and provocative escalation”.

The Ministry also considered the statements “a clear threat to the sovereignty of states and a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

The Ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, described what Netanyahu said as “inflammatory” rhetoric, and “delusional claims” that “will not undermine Jordan or other Arab nations, nor will they erode the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”

Qudah called on the international community to confront Netanyahu’s remarks with a “firm and unified response, and an immediate action to condemn and halt his provocative statements and policies” that “pose a serious threat to regional stability and global peace and security”.

Saudi Arabia

For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday, condemning “in the strongest terms possible” Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” declaration, and “expressing outright rejection of the settlement and expansionist plans adopted by the Israeli occupation authorities”.

The Ministry cautioned the international community that the continued flagrant violations committed by the Israeli authorities “undermine the foundations of international legitimacy, blatantly infringe on the sovereignty of states, and threaten regional and international peace and security”.

Iraq

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday, August 14, denouncing the remarks made by the head of the Israeli government, describing them as “brazen statements”, which coincide with the continued aggressive policies and crimes of “the Zionist entity” against the Palestinian people.

The Iraqi government said that the practices of the Israeli occupation are “combined with a political discourse rooted in expansion and annexation”, which require “effective action to put an end to Israel’s “violations and policy of impunity”.

Lebanon

The Lebanese state – which recently submitted to the US plan to disarm Hezbollah, despite Israel’s continued violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and its military presence in some areas in the southern part of the country – slammed Netanyahu’s comment in a statement issued on Thursday.

Lebanon considered the remarks a “threat to its sovereignty at an especially tense time” for the West Asia region.

Egypt

The Egyptian government has recently come under fire by activists worldwide for its alleged involvement in Israel’s longstanding blockade on Gaza, due to not opening the border crossing from its side to allow humanitarian aid convoys into the war-torn enclave.

Nevertheless, Netanyahu’s declared plan to occupy Egyptian territories as part of the “Greater Israel vision” sparked the outrage of the Arab state, which issued a statement on Friday, August 15, reaffirming its rejection of the vision.

Egypt said that “the so-called concept of “Greater Israel “represents rhetoric that – alongside other Israeli practices – fuels hatred, extremism, and instability across the region.”

Syria is among 31 countries, alongside Arab and Islamic entities which condemned Netanyahu’s remarks

The foreign ministers of 31 Arab countries, including Syria, along with the secretary-generals of the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issued a joint statement on Friday, strongly condemning the provocative remarks of the Israeli premier.

“While Arab and Islamic countries reaffirm their respect for international legitimacy and the UN Charter, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4, which prohibits the use of force or threats, these nations will adopt all policies and measures that promote and institutionalize peace, serving the interests of all countries and peoples in security, stability, and development, far from illusions of domination and the imposition of power,” the statement reads.

The statement further warned of the consequence of “Israel’s expansionist policies and attempts to annex Palestinian lands, and the violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque”, in occupied Jerusalem.

Arab grassroots hold Arab states responsible for fueling Israel’s arrogance

Although the Arab states rushed to condemn Netanyahu’s statements, the Arab grassroots blamed these countries for empowering Israel to further impose its hegemony in the region by normalizing ties with the colonial state, calling for disarming resistance groups, and failing Gaza for almost two years of continuous genocide.

Kuwaiti journalist Abdulaziz Al-fadli criticized advocates of normalization with Israel in a post on X:

“To all advocates of normalization! To everyone who wants the resistance to lay down its weapons! To everyone who blames Hamas for October 7. To everyone who imagines a two-state solution! Reflect carefully on Netanyahu’s statement: He is on a historic mission to establish (Greater Israel)! Meaning (Palestine – Syria – Jordan – Egypt – Saudi Arabia – Kuwait – Iraq)!”

Yemeni political analyst Anees Mansour, also posted on X:

“The Arabs will soon realize that Gaza – which they betrayed and abandoned – was their first line of defense!! They will realize that if it weren’t for Gaza, the Arabs would have been dead and buried!!!” Anees added.

“Gaza is a thorn in Netanyahu’s throat that he cannot remove.”