Sri Lankan protesters take to the streets against government

Protestors marched the streets of the Sri Lankan capital raising concerns about the increased repression of dissenting voices under the current regime led by Ranil Wickremesinghe, which came to power in July this year following a wave of mass anti-government protests

November 06, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch
Sri Lanka protests
(Photo: via JDSLanka/Twitter)

On Wednesday, November 2, opposition parties, unions, and civil society activists in Sri Lanka jointly organized a protest march followed by an anti-government rally in capital Colombo to protest against the current policies of the Ranil Wickremesinghe-led government.

Protesters marched through the streets of the national capital raising concerns about the increased repression of dissenting voices under the current regime which came to power in July this year following a wave of mass anti-government agitations. The protestors also raised concerns over the persistent shortage of essentials and the economic crisis in the island. Many protestors were seen holding placards demanding the release of student activist Wasantha Mudalige and others held in arbitrary detention under the Prevention to Terrorism Act (PTA).

The protest was organized  by a number of political parties, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), along with student organizations and trade unions like the Ceylon Trade Union (CTU). CTU General Secretary Joseph Stalin addressed the crowd saying, the protest was only the first step in a larger people’s struggle,” reported The Morning.lk

The protestors were blocked at several points along their route by more than 500 police, army, and security officers who were deployed around the area with water cannon trucks. According to local media, the leader of the opposition from the SJB, Sajith Premadasa, also joined the protest march.

The day before the march, on November 1, Sri Lankan police had issued a letter alerting numerous protest groups, including students, trade unions, and political organizations, that permission will not be granted to protest opposite the Fort Railway Station, the site where the protest was to culminate, citing traffic congestion and disruption of traffic flow.

               

