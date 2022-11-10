In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at pressure mounting on Egypt to release Alaa Abdel Fattah; Venezuelan president Maduro’s speech at COP27; Bolivian president Luis Arce marking two years of his government; and a planned strike by 70,000 UK university staff later this month.
Daily Round-up | Pressure mounts on Egypt to release Alaa Abdel Fattah & other stories
