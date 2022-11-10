Daily Round-up | Pressure mounts on Egypt to release Alaa Abdel Fattah & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of calls to free Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, Venezuelan president Maduro’s speech at COP27, two years of the Arce government in Bolivia, and a planned strike by British university staff

November 10, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at pressure mounting on Egypt to release Alaa Abdel Fattah; Venezuelan president Maduro’s speech at COP27; Bolivian president Luis Arce marking two years of his government; and a planned strike by 70,000 UK university staff later this month.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
