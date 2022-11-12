India’s left activists raise demands for jobs for youth

Leftist youth activists gathered in New Delhi to ask the Narendra Modi government the question, “Where are Our Jobs.” They demanded an national urban employment guarantee scheme

November 12, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

On November 3, members of the leftist Democratic Youth Federation of India organized a march and a demonstration with the demand for jobs. They condemned the policies of the Narendra Modi government and called for urgent measures, including an Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
