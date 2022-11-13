Over 120 journalists and media outlets from across the world, including Atilio Borón, Vijay Prashad, Hermela Aregawi, Rania Khalek, Eugene Puryear, and Carlos Aznarez signed a letter to express solidarity with their Haitian colleagues and demand justice.

This year alone, eight journalists have been killed by police and paramilitaries in Haiti, according to data from the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA). This increase in violence against press professionals at a time of mass uprising has been widely condemned by civil society and human rights organizations in the country and internationally.

The Online Media Collective (CMEL) in Haiti has demanded that the Haitian government take urgent measures to protect the lives of journalists and communicators, as well as launch serious investigations into the assassinations and attacks against dozens of their colleagues. They also organized a march and vigil on Sunday November 13 to raise awareness to their demands.

See below the letter and the signatories:

We, a group of journalists and progressive news publications from around the world, condemn the assassinations and attacks against Haitian journalists.

Over the past four years, the Haitian people have been on the streets in almost permanent mobilization to demand dignified conditions for life, an end to violence, and an end to foreign interference in the country’s politics.

These courageous mobilizations for national sovereignty and democracy as well as the solutions out of the crisis proposed by the Haitian people have been ignored by mainstream international media. From neighboring countries, they focus on decrying the disorder, violence, and lawlessness in the country, all while refusing to question the US-backed de facto government that represses, kills, and silences all opposition and gives a free hand to the ever-growing armed gangs.

Haitian journalists have been on the streets facing tear gas, live bullets, and violence in order to tell these crucial stories of struggle and resistance for their people and the world. Their heroic work has come at a cost. According to the Inter American Press Association (IAPA), in the past year alone, eight journalists have been killed in Haiti by police and paramilitaries while dozens more have been attacked, threatened, criminalized, and intimidated.

On November 5, 2022 Fritz Dorilas, the co-host of a program on Radio Megastar “Le droit, la loi et la justice”, was killed near his home in the Tabarre neighborhood, northeast of Port-au-Prince. Romelo Vilsaint of Radio Télé Zenith, was killed on October 30; Tess Garry of Radio Lebon FM, was killed on October 24; Frantzsen Charles of FS NEWS and Tayson Lartigue of Tijèn Jounalis, were killed on September 11; Maxihen Lazarre of Rois des Infos, was killed on February 23; Wilguens Louissaint, a contributor to various digital media, and Amady John Wesley of radio station Écoute FM, were killed on January 6, 2022.

We stand with the people of Haiti who continue to demand sovereignty, self-determination, and people’s democracy and the brave journalists who put their lives on the line to tell their stories.

Signatories:

Journalists:

Media outlets:

