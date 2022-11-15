Concerns remain about the life of Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah who had escalated his hunger strike 10 days ago. His family on Monday received a letter indicating he was alive

Concerns over the life of Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah have been rising ever since he said he would stop drinking water in protest last week. On November 14, his family said that they’d received a letter indicating that he was alive. Alaa has been on a hunger strike for months against his unjust imprisonment and the repression of political prisoners.