Daily Round-up | UN expert demands lifting of Syria sanctions & other stories

November 15, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at a UN expert demanding lifting of sanctions on Syria; news from Egypt on activist Alaa Abdel Fattah; massive demonstrations in Madrid over healthcare; and Iran and Venezuela resolving to strengthen bilateral ties.

               

