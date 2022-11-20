Daily Round-up | Colombian government and ELN to begin talks in Caracas & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at stories of the upcoming peace talks in Colombia, protests in Sri Lanka demanding the release of youth activists, and criticism of South Africa’s energy transition deal

November 20, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the upcoming resumption of talks between the Colombian government and the ELN rebel group, protests in Sri Lanka demanding the release of youth activists, and why South Africa’s largest union is opposing a newly announced plan to address climate change.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print