Israeli forces carried out raids across the occupied territory on the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People celebrated by the UN and the international community on November 29

Israeli occupation forces killed at least five Palestinians and injured scores others in different parts of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, November 29. At least three of them were killed in Ramallah, one was killed near occupied East Jerusalem, and one in Hebron.

Israeli forces shot and killed two brothers Jawad (22) and Thafer Rimawi (21) in Kafr Ein during a midnight raid in the village. The villagers had opposed the raid and tried to block the Israeli forces, after which they opened fire on the protesters. Both were students of Birzeit university. The university issued a formal statement mourning the deaths of the students.

Another Palestinian, Raed Ghazi al-Nassan, was shot dead in Ramallah. Al-Nassam was part of a group of young Palestinians who were trying to prevent the entry of Israeli soldiers inside their village called al-Mughayyir during a raid.

Palestinians observed a general strike across Ramallah, which is also the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, and other places in the occupied West Bank in solidarity with the families of those killed.

Palestinians observed a general-strike in the occupied west bank city of Nablus to mourn the five Palestinians who were murdered by Israeli occupation forces during a military incursions into the occupied West Bank.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/2ZZy3JYccI — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) November 30, 2022

Hundreds of Palestinians participated in their funeral procession, shouting slogans against the Israeli occupation and demanding freedom for Palestine.

Another Palestinian, Mufid Khalil (44), was killed and at least eight others were injured in an Israeli military raid in Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank. Khalil was father to six children.

Locals have refuted the Israeli claim that the Palestinians were firing and throwing stones at them. Palestinians have claimed that the Israeli forces attacked their village “for no reason” and shot at them without discrimination, Middle East Eye reported.

Israeli forces killed another Palestinian at a check point near occupied East Jerusalem. The deceased was identified as Faiz Abu Ali. Israeli forces shot him after chasing his car. They alleged that his car had hit a woman near an illegal Israeli settlement checkpoint near occupied East Jerusalem.

According to Wafa news agency, Palestinian ambulances were not allowed to reach the site of Abu Ali’s killing.

Media coverage: "Five Palestinian lives were lost yesterday at the hands of #ApartheidIsrael in the occupied West Bank". pic.twitter.com/P5MQKluEiA — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 30, 2022

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) called the killing of the Rimawi brothers “execution in cold blood.” The Palestinian prime minister called the killings “crimes of occupation” and demanded urgent international intervention “to stop and curb the Israeli killing machine and to hold the perpetrators accountable.”

2022 has already become the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2006, with Israeli forces killing over 200 Palestinians, including 47 children, and injuring nearly 9,000, according to the UN.

Today is Day of #SolidarityWithPalestinianPeople. Palestinians live under Israeli military occupation:

▪️ West Bank: surrounded by 200+ illegal settlements, 700+ barriers/checkpoints

▪️ Gaza: blockaded for 15 years, 50% live in poverty

▪️ East Jerusalem: face forced displacement pic.twitter.com/XeSozcpgTm — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 29, 2022

Killings of Palestinians in the occupied territories by the occupying Israeli forces is a daily affair. However, Tuesday being the UN day of international solidarity with Palestinian people, Secretary General António Guterres issued appeals against rising violence in the West Bank.