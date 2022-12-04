Postdoctoral employees and academic researchers at the University of California have reached a tentative agreement with the UC system. However, will continue the strike action in solidarity with the 36,000 graduate student employees whose demands are yet to be met

After over two weeks of the largest higher education strike in US history, postdoctoral employees and academic researchers at the University of California have reached a tentative agreement with the UC system. The agreement will lead to significant wage increases, one of the key demands of the striking workers. However, these university employees will continue the strike action in solidarity with the 36,000 graduate student employees whose demands are yet to be met.