In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Colombian peace process, the protests against parliament in Peru, Palestinian anger over the killing of a teenager by Israeli forces, and Iran’s denial that its drones are being used in the Ukraine war

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the Colombian government and ELN concluding first round of peace talks; the death of seven people in anti-congress protests in Peru; Palestinians demanding international action after Israeli forces kill minor girl; and Iran dismissing claims of the Russian use of its drones in Ukraine.