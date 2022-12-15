Daily Round-up | Colombia, ELN conclude first round of peace talks & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Colombian peace process, the protests against parliament in Peru, Palestinian anger over the killing of a teenager by Israeli forces, and Iran’s denial that its drones are being used in the Ukraine war

December 15, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the Colombian government and ELN concluding first round of peace talks; the death of seven people in anti-congress protests in Peru; Palestinians demanding international action after Israeli forces kill minor girl; and Iran dismissing claims of the Russian use of its drones in Ukraine.


