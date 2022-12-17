In today’s episode, we take a look at UK nurses launching a historic strike, the extension of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo’s prison sentence, a vote on a referendum for Puerto Rico, and the Saudi-led alliance in Yemen seizing ships

