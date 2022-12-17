Daily Round-up | UK nurses launch historic industrial action over low wages & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at UK nurses launching a historic strike, the extension of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo’s prison sentence, a vote on a referendum for Puerto Rico, and the Saudi-led alliance in Yemen seizing ships

December 17, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at UK nurses launching historic industrial action over low wages; a Peru court extending former president Castillo’s detention by 18 months; the US House of Representatives approving a referendum for Puerto Rico in a symbolic vote; and Saudi Arabia seizing fuel ships on humanitarian mission to Yemen


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
