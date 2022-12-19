Daily Round-up | Largest farmers’ organization in India holds conference and other stories

In this episode, we look at the conference of India’s largest peasant’s organization, threats by the Swazi government to a union leader, and protests in Greece over the police killing of a Roma youth

December 19, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode, we take a look at the conference of the All India Kisan Sabha, the country’s largest farmers’ organization. We also bring you stories of the Swazi government’s threat to arrest a union leader and protests in Greece over the police killing of a Roma youth.


