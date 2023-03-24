They walked demanding the government address the problems being faced by the farmers and workers of the state of the Maharashtra. A key demand was remunerative prices for onion crops

On 12th March, 10,000 farmers from the Indian state of Maharashtra embarked on an almost 200 km long march, starting from Nashik and going up to the state capital Mumbai. They walked demanding the government address the problems being faced by the farmers and workers of the state. Six days after the movement began and after the farmers had covered a distance of over 100 km, the government agreed to most of their demands in negotiations. The march concluded with a victory.