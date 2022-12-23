Daily Round-up | US announces USD 1.85 billion military package for Ukraine & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of US aid to Ukraine, Benjamin Netanyahu forming a new government, protests seeking the release of Argentine activist Milagro Sala, and Peru expelling the Mexican ambassador

December 23, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at US announcing a USD 1.85 billion military package for Ukraine; Netanyahu staking claim to form Israel’s most right-wing government; Protests in Argentina demanding freedom for indigenous activist; and Peru expelling the Mexican ambassador after ex-president’s family granted asylum.


