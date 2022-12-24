We look at the debates around the FIFA World Cup and its legacy, the future of the tournament as the number of teams is set to increase, and the never-ending discussions about GOAT

The Qatar World Cup has concluded but the debates and celebration have not. What is the legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup? How was this installment different from the ones before? What lies ahead in coming tournaments as the number of competing teams is set to increase? And who really is the GOAT? Siddhanth Aney, who reported from Doha, takes a stab at these questions in this special feature.