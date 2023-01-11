In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at 17 anti-coup government protesters killed in Peru; Brazilians march in defense of democracy; New York nurses on strike over low wages, work conditions and UNSC approves aid for rebel held areas in Syria.
Daily Round-up | 17 anti-coup protesters killed in Peru & other stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the killing of anti-coup protesters in Peru, protests against the coup attempt in Brazil, a strike by nurses in New York, and the UNSC approving aid for rebel-held areas in Syria