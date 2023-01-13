Over 100 journalists and media projects from across the world signed a letter to demand an end to the repression of the Peruvian people and to the attacks against journalists

[Lee en español aquí]

The Peruvian people have been on the streets across the country to reject the coup that took constitutional president Pedro Castillo out of office on December 7. The Peruvian authorities have responded to these mass protests with brutal violence. As of today, Peruvian human rights organizations estimate that 48 people have been killed in the context of the protests and hundreds more have been injured.

Mainstream, corporate media in Peru has helped reinforce the government’s narrative that those who are on the streets are “criminals”, “terrorists” and that their demands are illegitimate. Meanwhile, independent and alternative media outlets and journalists in the country who have been covering the protests, have faced threats, campaigns of slander and stigmatization, and physical attacks.

In light of this situation, over 100 journalists and media outlets from Peru to India, and from Haiti to Egypt, including Carlos Aznarez, Claudia Cisneros, Eugene Puryear, Vijay Prashad, Alina Duarte, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., among others, signed a letter to condemn this violence and demand that protesters and journalists rights be respected.

See below the letter and the signatories:

We, communicators and journalists, repudiate the brutal violence against the Peruvian people by the security forces and the disturbing attacks against journalists and photographers who seek to tell the truth about what is happening in the country.

Since December 7, when the coup d’état against constitutional president Pedro Castillo and his subsequent illegal detention took place, the Peruvian people have been in constant mobilization to demand the immediate resignation of the de facto leader, Dina Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress, the realization of a Constituent Assembly and the immediate release of Pedro Castillo.

Their just and courageous protests have been met with an extremely violent response by the security forces. To date, at least 48 Peruvian brothers and sisters have been killed with bullets, sound grenades, tear gas and pepper spray during the protests. We have seen with great concern how these flagrant violations of human rights, the right to protest, freedom of expression and the democratic state have been justified by the executive branch, the mass media and right-wing politicians.

In all this, we have not been able to depend on the narrative of the corporate media that call the protesters “vandals” “terrorists”, justifying the violence against them as sinister accomplices of the barbarism of the state. It has been the popular communicators, independent journalists and photojournalists, who take to the streets risking their physical integrity, facing extreme violence in order to communicate the truth to the world.

We are concerned about the case of Aldair Mejía, photojournalist, who was shot by a projectile while covering the demonstrations in Juliaca. He had denounced that prior to the attack, a member of the Peruvian National Police had threatened him saying “Get out of here, if not I’ll blow your head off and kill you”. In addition to him, there are many other cases of colleagues who have suffered stigmatization, accusations, violent attacks, criminalization and more in the context of their journalistic work. Journalism is not a crime!

As communicators and journalists of the world, we stand in solidarity with the brave Peruvian people and with their communicators and journalists who are facing the terrible repression of Dina Boluarte’s government.

We demand an immediate end to this repression and respect for the human rights of protesters and members of the press.

Signatories:

Journalists

Alina Duarte, Mexico

Ama Pratt, Pan African Television, Ghana

Ana María Islas, Mexico

Anish Radhakrishnan, Peoples Dispatch, India

Benjamín Norton, Geopolítica Económica, United States // Nicaragua

Brian Mier, TeleSur/Brazilwire, Brazil

Byron Javier Viteri Pólit, Coordinadora Artistas Progresistas Eloy Alfaro, Ecuador

Camila Parodi, Marcha Noticias, Argentina

Carlos Aznarez, Resumen Latinoamericano, Argentina

Cira Pascual Marquina, Venezuelanalysis, Venezuela

Claudia Cisneros, Independiente, Perú

Danay, Cuba

Dayana López Villalobos, Independiente, Argentina

Denis Rogatyuk, El Ciudadano, Chile

Diana Almeida, Revista Crisis Ec, Ecuador

Eduardo Lohnhoff Bruno, Abya Yala Tv, Bolivia

Elmer Raúl Ayala Hinojosa, Poder Popular @lljr_poder @ElmerAyala_PE, Perú

Eugene Puryear, Breakthrough News, United States

Fabiola Gutiérrez, Red de Periodistas y Comunicadoras Feministas de Chile , Chile

Facundo Pérez , ARG Medios, Argentina

Felipe Bianchi Dos Santos, ComunicaSul y Centro de Estudos da Mídia Alternativa Barão de Itararé, Brazil

Felipe Kohler, Revista Crisis Ec, Ecuador

Fernando Barreto, Ecuador

Fiorella Isabel, RT International, United States

Francely Flores, Molino Informativo,

Gerardo Szalkowicz, Nodal, Argentina

Giovani del Prete, Diplomacia dos Povos, Brazil

Gustavo Espinoza, Noticias Hudson Valley NY/ Revista Travesías de la Migración, United States

Heriberto Paredes, Independiente, México

Ignacio Urrutia, Chile

Ingrid Sánchez, Peninsula 360 Press, México

Jackson Jean, TeleSUR, Haití

Jaime Herrera, Telesur, Perú

Jaime Soto, Chile

Javier Arjona, www.indixenas.org, España

Javier Tolcachier, Agencia Internacional de Noticias Pressenza, Argentina

Jazmín Valdivieso, La Zurda Radio, Bolivia

Jean Waltès Bien-Aimé, Radyo Rezistans, Haití

Jennifer Mujica, Individual, Argentina

John McEvoy, Declassified UK, UK

Jose Gil Almeida, Jornal Agua Verde, Brazil

José Luis Granados Ceja, Venezuelanalysis, México

Jose Marques, Jornal da Rua XV ciudad de Curitiba, Brazil

José Robredo Hormazabal, Chile

Julián Pilatti, ARG Medios, Argentina

Kwesi Pratt, Jnr, The Insight Newspaper, Ghana

Laura Carlsen, Independiente, Mexico

Laura Lucía Cevallos Alcázar, Sin Línea Mx, México

Laura Quispe Perez, TeleSISA, Argentina

Lautaro Rivara, ALAI, Argentina – Ecuador

Loreto Paillacar, Círculo de Periodistas, Chile

Luis De Jesús, Claridad, Puerto Rico

Luis Enrique Angio, Argentina

Luis Varese, Ecuador

Mahmoud Elenani, Independent Film Producer, Egypt

Marcos Cariz Villanueva, Trabajadores al poder, Chile

Margarida Flávia Gonnet García, Semanario Brecha(URU) / Análisis Digital(ARG), Uruguay

Margarita Pastene Valladares, Chile

Mario López M., Estapasando.cl, Chile

Martha Raquel Rodrigues, Jornalistas Livres / MST, Brazil

Martín Varese, Peoples Dispatch, Nicaragua

Mauricio Leandro Osorio, Independiente, Chile

Midhun Puthupattu, Peoples Dispatch, India

Nathalie Castillo, Diputada de la República- Periodista ex Presidenta Nacional del Colegio de Periodistas de Chile, Chile

Omar Lucas, Perú

Oscar Gálvez, Voces de Ixumulew, Guatemala

Oscar Puebla Ortega, El Molino Informativo, Mexico

Pablo Navarrete, Alborada, UK

Patricia Villegas Marin, teleSUR, Colombia- Venezuela

Pilar Troya, Brasil de Fato, Brazil

Prasanth Radhakrishnan, Newsclick, India

Rafael Urrejola Dittborn, Centro de Formación Memoria y Futuro, Chile

Rania Khalek, Breakthrough News, United States

Rodrigo Acuña, Indestructible Podcast, Australia

Roger McKenzie, Morning Star, United Kingdom

Sandra Trafilaf, Chile

Tanupriya Singh, Peoples Dispatch, India

Tanya Wadhwa, Peoples Dispatch, India

Vijay Prashad, Globetrotter,

Vivian Neves Fernandes, Brazil

Vyshakh Thaliyil, Peoples Dispatch, India

Yoselina Guevara, Info al Desnudo, Venezuela ( Italia)

Zoe Alexandra, Peoples Dispatch, United States

Media outlets

Agencia Internacional de Noticias Pressenza

ALAI

ARG Medios

Barricada TV

Boletín Américas, Américas.org

Brasil de Fato

Breakthrough News

Centro de Estudos da Mídia Alternativa Barão de Itararé

Colombia Informa

ComunicaSul

Consejo Metropolitano del Colegio de Periodistas

Correo del Alba

El Ciudadano

Hora do Povo

Iniciativa Direito a Memória e Justiça Racial

Jornal Agua Verde

Jornal da Rua XV ciudad de Curitiba

Jornalistas Livres

Kawsachun News

Liberation News

El Molino Informativo

Noticias Hudson Valley NY

Pan African Television

Radyo Rezistans

Red de Periodistas y Comunicadoras Feministas de Chile

Resumen Latinoamericano

Revista Crisis Ec

TeleSISA

The Insight Newspaper

Trazos de Nuestra Identidad Medio digital alternativo

Venezuela Analysis

Voz en Fuga