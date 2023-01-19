Oxfam’s report exposes the staggering growth in extreme wealth and poverty

Oxfam has called for the systemic and wide-ranging taxation of the super rich. This includes the introduction of a one-off solidarity tax as well as windfall taxes

January 19, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Oxfam’s annual inequality report of 2023 titled “Survival of the Richest” documents the rampant disparity prevalent in our times. According to it, of the 42 trillion dollars in new wealth generated since 2020, 63% was captured by the richest 1%. 685 million people were estimated to fall into extreme poverty by the end of 2022 as per the report. Oxfam has called for the systemic and wide-ranging taxation of the super rich as a way out of this crisis.


