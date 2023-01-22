Challenges for India’s women’s movement today

We bring you a ground report from the recent national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association which discussed the path ahead for the women’s movement in the country

January 22, 2023 by Surangya

The All India Democratic Women’s Association recently held its 13th National Conference in the state of Kerala in India. AIDWA is India’s largest women’s organization with a membership of nearly 10 million women spread across almost all states of the country. The delegates representing the 10 million strong membership met to discuss the path ahead for women’s movement in India.


