Mapping Faultlines: What impact will German and US tanks have in Russia?

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the possible impact of the dispatch of the Leopard and Abrams tanks in the Ukraine war

February 01, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyses the decision by Germany and the US to send tanks to Ukraine. He describes the possible impact of this move and how it might lead to the further prolonging of the war. Prabir also explains the internal considerations in Germany that may have led to the move.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
