In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyses the decision by Germany and the US to send tanks to Ukraine. He describes the possible impact of this move and how it might lead to the further prolonging of the war. Prabir also explains the internal considerations in Germany that may have led to the move.