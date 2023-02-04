In what has been deemed the biggest industrial action in a decade, over 500,000 workers organized a general strike in the UK on February 1 in defense of the right to strike as well as over pay and working conditions. Organizations such as The Trades Union Congress (TUC), University and College Union(UCU), Unison, Unite the Union, National Education Union (NEU), Fire Brigades Union (FBU), Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) and more took part in the mobilizations.