Daily Round-up | Western sanctions hampering earthquake relief in Syria & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stores of sanctions hampering earthquake relief in Syria, the recent Ecuadorian elections, NHS workers continuing their strikes, and a Kenyan court allowing Meta to be sued

February 08, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at western sanctions hampering earthquake relief in Syria; progressive forces winning in Ecuadorian elections; UK nurses and ambulance workers continuing their protest actions, and a Kenyan court allowing Facebook to be sued for labor abuses


