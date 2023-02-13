On Saturday, February 11, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived in Campeche, Mexico, and was received by his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). Under the leadership of Díaz-Canel and López Obrador, friendship and cooperation between Cuba and Mexico have deepened and reached unprecedented levels in recent years. This was Díaz-Canel’s third official visit to Mexico, including his attendance at the inauguration of President AMLO. The main objective of Saturday’s visit was to continue strengthening bilateral relations.

President AMLO recalled that Mexico and Cuba have always had relations of political brotherhood and called Díaz-Canel a “distinguished and admired guest.” “For more than 60 years, Cuba has defined with the will and support of an indomitable people that the frontiers should always exist between sovereignty and the desire for hegemonic domination. That is why you, President Díaz-Canel, are a distinguished and admired guest for the Mexican government,” said AMLO in his welcome speech for Díaz-Canel.

For his part, President Díaz-Canel thanked AMLO for its solidarity with the Cuban people. “I once again thank our sister nation for its solidarity with the Cuban people, who have faced tremendously difficult challenges in the last few years and months, due to a combination of the impacts of nature and the effects of the intensified blockade,” said Díaz-Canel.

The Mexican president also thanked his Cuban counterpart for sending doctors to Mexico, some of whom serve in dangerous or remote areas. Over 600 Cuban doctors and specialists are working in 12 Mexican states. López Obrador announced that, during 2023, more Cuban professionals could join this health program.

Meanwhile, the Cuban president explained that in May 2022, during President AMLO’s visit to Cuba, “we agreed that both countries could send specialists to provide public health services in health units or institutions of our respective nations. In less than a year, we are complying with what was agreed on and there are already results to show.” Díaz-Canel added that the two countries “will analyze new goals in areas of common interest.”

In this regard, he indicated that the export of crushed stone ballast from Cuba’s Cienfuegos province to Mexico for the Mayan Train project, a tourist train that will run around the Yucatan peninsula, could be identified as a new area of ​​the bilateral relationship. “These are beneficial projects for our peoples and are examples of the potential that exists for the development of bilateral ties.”

Mexico demands lifting of the US embargo against Cuba

Later on Saturday, President Díaz-Canel and his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza visited the Edzná archaeological zone and observed the progress of the Mayan Train. Following a visit to one of the stations under construction of the Mayan train, President AMLO awarded President Díaz-Canel with the “Order of the Aztec Eagle,” Mexico’s highest medal of honor for foreigners, for his work in strengthening relations between the two countries.

At the same time, AMLO demanded that the United States government lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade that has been imposed on Cuba for more than six decades. “As a sign of goodwill and that all the countries of the Americas are willing to join forces, I consider and express with respect that the US government should lift, as soon as possible, the unjust and inhumane blockade of the Cuban people,” he stated.

“The US model of relations imposed in the region is completely worn out, anachronistic, it has no future or point, and it no longer benefits anyone. It is time for a new coexistence among all the countries of Latin America. It is time to express and explore another option, to dialogue with the rulers of all countries, especially with the US rulers, to convince them that a new relationship is possible,” AMLO added, opposing the US sanctions against Cuba.

In the light of the same, President AMLO expressed his willingness to lead an international campaign demanding lifting of the embargo. “Mexico is going to lead a more active movement to unite all countries and defend the independence and sovereignty of Cuba. Nothing to treat them as a terrorist country or put them on the black list of alleged terrorist countries. Cuba is a deeply humane people and government. Long live the dignified people of Cuba!” he announced.

President Díaz-Canel expressed his “deep appreciation for the people of Mexico and their admiration and interest in deepening bilateral ties with our country in the different visits and the broad transformative proposal that they defend.”

“It is a great honor to receive the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle, a medal that symbolizes the origin, identity and strength of this beloved nation. I receive it with humility and infinite gratitude, being aware of the fact that the true deserving recipients are the heroic Cuban people,” Díaz-Canel later tweeted.