Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty and noted economist Prabhat Patnaik discuss the economic structure of India, the support base of the current dispensation, questions around capitalism and socialism, and what gives us hope in these difficult times

Things seem rather bleak when we look at the state of the economy in India and across the world today. However, is there a glimmer of hope? In this in-depth conversation, Prof. Prabhat Patnaik and Aunindyo Chakravarty talk about the history of the Indian economy and how strike actions across the world and the coming together of farmers and workers in India today are signs that change is on the horizon. Slowly but eventually neoliberalism will be defeated by the power of the people.