Daily Round-up Mass anti-government protests in Morocco & other stories

February 21, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Moroccans protesting against high costs of living and curbs on freedoms; the UN security council denounces Israeli settlements in Palestine; Peru anti-government demonstrations continue and UK ambulance workers strike over low pay with doctors to follow suit.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
