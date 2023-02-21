In today’s episodewe look at Moroccans protesting against high costs of living, UN security council denounces Israeli settlements in Palestine, Peru anti-government demonstrations continue and UK ambulance workers and doctors’ strike.

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Moroccans protesting against high costs of living and curbs on freedoms; the UN security council denounces Israeli settlements in Palestine; Peru anti-government demonstrations continue and UK ambulance workers strike over low pay with doctors to follow suit.