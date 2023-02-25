In this episode, we bring you stories of a Chinese peace plan for the Ukraine war, Israel approving over 7,000 settlements, two Yemeni men suing energy company Total over their detention and torture, and former Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno facing prosecution

