Daily Round-up | China lays out plan for peaceful end to Ukraine conflict & other stories

February 25, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at China laying out a plan for a peaceful end to the Ukraine conflict; Israel approving more than 7,000 new settler homes; two Yemeni men suing French energy giant Total for detention and torture at a gas plant; and Former Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno facing prosecution for bribery.


