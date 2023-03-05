In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup we take a look at the massive strike action by public sector workers in the UK, the Philippines allowing the US to set up more bases, Israel conducting air strikes on Gaza, and updates on the ongoing protests in Peru.
UN Report: 700,000 Afghans have lost jobs since Taliban takeover
