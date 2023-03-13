India’s GDP overestimated? With Aunindyo Chakravarty

India’s GDP growth has not been matched by a similar growth in key sectors of the economy. This indicates that India’s fabled GDP growth rate is more a mirage than reality, says senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravatry

March 13, 2023 by Newsclick

In the first five years after the Modi-government came to power, India’s GDP grew at an annual rate of 6.7%. This should have been mirrored by the growth rate of key sectors such as electricity consumption, auto sales, bank credit, home sales, industrial output, among others. However, each of these grew at a significantly lower pace than our GDP. This suggests that India’s fabled GDP growth rate is more a mirage than reality.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print