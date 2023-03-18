Daily Round-Up | Protests across France as Macron bypass parliament for pension reforms, and other stories

In this episode, we take a look at the latest round of protests in France, a raid in Jenin by Israeli occupation forces, a strike by New Zealand’s teachers, and an impeachment motion against Guillermo Lasso

March 18, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup, we take a look at a new wave of protests in France against Macron’s pension reforms, another bloody raid in West Bank’s Jenin by Israeli forces, the nationwide strike of New Zealand’s teachers, and an unprecedented impeachment request against Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
