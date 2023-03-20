Thousands of activists from nearly 200 organizations took to the streets of Washington DC on March 18 to mark 20 years of the brutal and criminal Iraq war. Protesters raised slogans against the lies that led to the deaths of millions in Iraq and called for an end to the war in Ukraine which is also based on lies. Movements called on the US government to stop spending precious resources on war at the cost of people’s needs and lives. They raised the slogan, ‘Fund People’s Needs, Not the War Machine.’