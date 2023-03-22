In this episode, former Ambassador M.K. Bhadrakumar and NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyze the recent deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran. They talk about the motivations of the two parties, the role of Chinese mediation, and what the deal means for conflicts such as Yemen. They also talk about the relationships between Saudi Arabia and Iran and the US and how this would affect their perspective on the deal.
Mapping Faultlines: Saudi-Iran deal, the Role of China, and a bewildered US
Former Indian diplomat M.K. Bhadrakumar and NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talk about the recent Iran-Saudi deal that was mediated by the Chinese and its implications for West Asia